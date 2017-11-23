Lawton residents attend 6th annual Gobble Wobble - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Before turkey was served for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, more than 500 people ran and walked the 6th annual Gobble Wobble hosted by Run Lawton and Lawton Runhers.

The event was a one-mile kid run followed by a 5K through Elmer Thomas Park.

Chad Englehardt said he and his wife wanted to run this morning teach their kids about giving back.

"If you start them young showing them that they can give back to the community then they start doing that to their kids," he said.

The event encouraged people to be active and to give back by donating food to the Lawton Food Bank.

Englehardt said they came out to help families going through a rough time. 

"We've been there a time or two,” Englehardt said. “About seven years ago we had a house fire that lost everything and people came and helped us so it's kinda a way to help other people back."

Barbara Curry with Runhers Lawton said running is good for the body and the soul.

"It takes the focus off of you and it helps you to look at someone else,” Curry said. “’What else is going on?’ When you give more of yourself the less you're thinking about yourself so when you're out here, you're active. Whether it's here or just being active it just helps you to stay more connected."

While Englehardt is encouraging his family to give back and be active it also means one more thing for him.

"You get to burn more calories before you eat a lot," Englehardt said. "We go home after this, cook the rest of it then we'll be good to go."

