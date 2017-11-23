Squirrel causes power outage at Altus AFB

ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK (KSWO) - A Thanksgiving feast was delayed a few hours at Altus Air Force Base after the installation lost power.

It's all back on now. The dinner at Hangar 97 was pushed back to 3 p.m. and lasted until 7:30 Thursday evening. A few of those preparing the meal for the Mighty 97th were thanking each other on Facebook for helping out when they lost power.

The Public Affairs Office tells 7News the outage, which lasted a few hours, was all thanks to a squirrel that made its way into a transformer.

