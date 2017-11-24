Duncan coffee shop gets into the holiday spirit

In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tenders his resignation.
AP source: Flynn's lawyers tell Trump's legal team they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation, a possible sign of cooperation with the government.
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.