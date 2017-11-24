Duncan coffee shop gets into the holiday spirit

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A coffee shop in Duncan is planning to bring the spirit of the holidays to town.



On Saturday, Viridian coffee shop will host a community Christmas tree lighting.



It will take place in the front parking lot of the store. There will be music, caroling, Christmas tree decorating and free hot chocolate for kids 12 and under.



Viridian coffee employee Jessica Sermon says their hope is to unite the community in a special way.

"Duncan doesn't really have a Christmas tree or a Christmas tree lighting to bring the community together,” said Sermon. “So, we here at Viridian decided to have a Christmas tree and an event celebrating the lighting of this Christmas tree.”



The tree lighting is free and everyone is invited.

Sermon also said the outdoor tree is just a start. They plan to hold more events for Duncan this holiday season.

