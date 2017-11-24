Adoption fees waived for Black Friday at Lawton Animal Welfare

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Animal Welfare held their third annual Adoptathon to celebrate Black Friday.

The adoption fees for all animals were waived thanks to a generous couple that paid them for the holiday season.

Many pet-lovers lined up hoping to take home an animal of their choice on Friday at Lawton Animal Welfare.



Six-year-old Olivia First was one of those people eager to get a new puppy. She knew exactly the kind she wanted.



"A medium one,” said Olivia. “Something tan like my hair."



Olivia chose this dog and decided to name it "Tan." She said her hope was to take him home, if it behaved.



"Because it will make mommy mad if it barks so much,” said Olivia.



Olivia's dad Ronnie First said he decided to bring her to the Adoptathon event for one reason...



"We think it's better to take and save an animal from a shelter than to just take and buy one out of the store,” said Ronnie.



Which is exactly what Superintendent Russell Anderson said was the goal of the event.



"Not spend any money, but maybe change the life of an animal. It may not change your life, but it's definitely going to change the life of that animal when you adopt,” said Anderson.



Olivia said that was her hope, if her parents allowed to take her new best friend "Tan" home.



"Feed it leftovers and cuddle it and train it how to go potty in a box,” said Olivia.



If you were unable to make it out to the Black Friday event, the animal shelter will be open for Black Saturday.



Animals that did not find a home on Friday will still be available for adoption with no fee from 10am to 2pm Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

