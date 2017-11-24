Lawton man's murder conviction and sentence upheld

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld a Lawton man's murder conviction and life without parole sentence.

The court rejected appeals by 28-year-old Aaron Bernard Bradford. He was convicted of first-degree murder for the March 2015 shooting death of 17-year-old Karter Alderman during an attempted robbery at a home in Shawnee. Prosecutors say Bradford fired a shot at the door and hit Alderman in the head. He was later arrested in Lawton.

Bradford was previously convicted for a 2010 robbery, in which he and another man broke into disabled veteran's home in Lawton and assaulted him. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison for that crime.

