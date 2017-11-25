Residents shop local for Small Business Saturday

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Shoppers are out and about Saturday as black Friday deals are still going on along with Small Business Saturday deals.

Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event to support local economies.



Easton's Hardware Store off Cache Road is one of the many that had special sales to encourage local residents to shop local.



John Kinslow was one of the shoppers in Easton's. He says he likes to spend his money at locally owned stores because of the kind owners and relationship's you make with people in the local community.

'Well because you're shopping with friends, neighbors, people who know you and people you know and they offer something that the big stores don't typically offer which is service," said Kinslow.



Kenneth Easton's store has been in the family business for 75 years. He encourages residents to just check out the local stores because you'll find unique things you can't get anywhere else. Easton says it's also a great way to help grow your community and give back to local non-profit organizations.

"It's absolutely necessary to continue to build your business and to have new customers coming in," said Easton. "My purchasing from a locally owned or small business gives us the opportunity of all that money staying in Lawton Oklahoma from the employees to purchasing merchandise, the advertising and everything else on to it. It's all locally owned. Locally controlled. "



If you didn't get a chance to make it out to shop at Easton's for the sales, you can still go Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

