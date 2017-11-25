Shoppers celebrate small business Saturday with local artists

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Fort Sill Art Council celebrated small businesses Saturday with local artists. The event was called "Hippie Holiday." People got a jump start on their Christmas shopping by purchasing handmade items like jewelry, painting, baked goods and more. Kids also got a chance to take a photo with Santa.

Event Coordinator Becky Parks said this is the third year for this local shopping event.

"Anything we get is a help to the art council,” said Parks. “We want to support local arts in Lawton and encourage everyone to shop local and keep our dollars in our community.”

All proceeds made from the event will go directly to Lawton Fort Sill Art Council. They also had a raffle for those who brought one full-sized hygiene item to be donated to Lawton's Family Promise.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.