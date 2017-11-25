Duncan residents shop local on shop small Saturday

Family, friends and law enforcement officers came to West Texas on Saturday for the funeral of a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.
Militants attack Egyptian mosque, killing at least 235 on Sinai Peninsula.
There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.
