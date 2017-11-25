Duncan residents shop local on shop small Saturday

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Many Duncan residents headed to Main Street on Saturday to show their support for local small businesses and save money at the same time. There were specials, sales and treats all day long. Main Street Duncan was just one of many places offering discounts and giveaways for Shop Small Saturday.

Megan Poteet was one of those shoppers. She traveled over an hour to visit the local LaVana’s clothing store and find a couple items she needed.

"My sisters come over here all the time and tell me the cute boutiques,” said Poteet. “So, I decided to come over and just check them out. So far, I've only found some sweaters and jeans for myself."

LaVana's store owner Stacy Williams said this is the second year her store has participated in Shop Small Saturday.

She said more shoppers came out to Shop Small Saturday than she's seen before and believes this year people truly wanted to shop locally

"We help each other out,” said Williams. “I just feel like that people are starting to realize they need to shop local because that does help."

Which is what Poteet said was her goal, besides finding a great deal on jeans.

"It keeps the money into small businesses and to the people that really appreciate it,” said Poteet. “Instead of large corporations."



