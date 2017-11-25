Santa's secret shop provides for students in need

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Along with Small Business Saturday shopping, there was a little bit of giving back at the Owens Multipurpose Center in Lawton. A local group called Unite and Grow held a Santa's secret shop to help provide food to local high school food pantries. Each high school in the area has a secret pantry. The pantry allows a student in need to get free food and clothing items anonymously. Visitors at the event could donate non-perishable food items and new or gently used clothing to be included in the secret pantries and shop from 10 local vendors.

Event coordinator Katherine Funaki said the day was all about helping others for the holiday season.

"It's a lot of kids in our neighborhood that are in need no matter where you are in Lawton, and this is just a way to give back,” said Funaki. “It's an easy way."

Funaki said the fundraiser will continue until the end of next week. If you'd like to donate to their cause you can drop off non-perishable food items and new or gently used shoes or coats to Owens Multipurpose Center at 1405 Southwest 11th Street.

