Lawton couple killed in Thanksgiving Day accident

TUTTLE, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton couple is being remembered this weekend after they died in a car crash on Thanksgiving Day. Loren and Rebecca McKeown were driving on State Highway 4 just north of Tuttle. Police say an SUV crossed the center line and hit the couple's car head-on. So far, Tuttle police said their was no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved in the accident.

Police say Loren died at the scene, and Rebecca was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver of the SUV was flown to the hospital.

The McKeown's had a Cameron University Scholarship set up in their name last year. According to the press release announcing the Loren & Rebecca McKeown Endowed Scholarship, Loren worked at Cameron for 28 years, and served as the chair of the Department of Language Arts for almost half that time. Rebecca was a career educator with Lawton Public Schools. She was with the district for 27 years, and was a elementary principal for 20 of those years.

