Eisenhower swimmer signs with Southern Illinois University

There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.
Egypt reeling from attack on mosque in Sinai that killed 305 people, country's deadliest attack by Islamic extremists.
In recent years, Black Friday has morphed from a single day into a whole season of deals, so shoppers may feel less need to be out.
Family, friends and law enforcement officers came to West Texas on Saturday for the funeral of a Border Patrol agent who died last weekend from head and other injuries.
