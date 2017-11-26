Two new murals added to Lawton's buildings

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton brothers responsible for painting the Breakfast Club mural last year knocked out two new murals Thanksgiving weekend. Terry Shaw and his brother Darry finished up this Tombstone movie mural on the side of Hall Building Products on Gore Boulevard on Sunday. They finished a Superman mural on the side of the Leo and Ken's on Lee Boulevard on Saturday.

Terry said he and his brother do this to help Lawton in the way the know how -- with art.

"We want to do it, and we want to start getting people here to Lawton," Terry said. "If we bring them because of the art, we just want people to start coming here."

The brothers, who for the Arrow Sign Company in Lawton, said they are planning more murals in the future. If you want your business to feature a mural, you can contact them at their company.

