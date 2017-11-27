OHP getting new Chief

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will soon have a new chief.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has announced that current OHP Chief Ricky Adams will be retiring. Major Michael Harrell will be taking his place.

Chief Adams said in a statement that he was honored to have served with the "premiere law enforcement agency" in the state and added, "as a team we have made remarkable progress, overcome tremendous obstacles, bled together, and stood

together through triumph and tragedy, all while providing quality service to the citizens of Oklahoma."

Harrell graduated from the OHP Academy in 1995. He has served as Troop Commander at several troops throughout the state and reached the rank of Major in 2013.

In his statement, Harrell said he is looking forward to leading the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

"I am equally humbled and excited by the opportunity bestowed upon me by the Commissioner,” Harrell said.

The new chief will take over on December 1st.

