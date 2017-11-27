"Military Child of the Year" nominations being accepted

Do you know a child of a military family who goes above and beyond while dealing with the challenges of military family life?

Operation Homefront is taking applications for "Military Child of the Year" until December 4th.

The seventh annual award is for teenagers between the ages of 13 and 18 and is awarded to six leaders in volunteerism and extracurricular activities among other criteria. Each winner will represent a branch of the military -- Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard.

A seventh award will go to the "Military Child of the Year for Innovation." Operation Homefront says this award goes to "a military child who has designed a bold and creative solution to address a local, regional or global challenge."

The six winners will $10,000 cash prize, a trip to Washington, D.C., and other donated gifts. The innovation winner will receive those prizes plus the opportunity to work with Booz Allen Hamilton to develop their plan.

For more information go to www.militarychildoftheyear.org.



Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.