Oklahoma correctional officer pleads guilty to bribery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former correctional officer accused of accepting a bribe and conspiring to commit wire fraud at a private prison for federal inmates in Oklahoma has pleaded guilty.

U.S. Attorney Mark Yancey says 34-year-old Charles Daniel Lynn of El Reno entered guilty pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City.

Lynn was a correctional officer at the Great Plains Correctional Facility in Hinton, a low-security institution that contracts with the government to house federal inmates.

A federal indictment in August alleged that Lynn agreed to deliver contraband including cellphones, electronic music players and other items to an inmate at the prison in exchange for money.

Lynn faces up to 15 years in prison. His defense attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Teresa Brown, didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment.

