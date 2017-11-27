Duncan Rotary Christmas Auction auction starts Monday

The Duncan Rotary Club is holding their annual Rotary Christmas Auction all this week to raise money to help children in need in the Duncan area.

Duncan Rotary Week has been an annual tradition in the city for 60 years and helps over 300 kids with shoes and clothing every year.

The week long auction includes hundreds of items from businesses and individuals across the area. A round of golf, sunglasses, tires, tools and jewelry are just some of the many items you can bid on.

The auction will be aired live online at duncanauction.org and on Channel 60 of Cable One in Duncan. You can go to the Duncan Rotary Club's Facebook page for more information as well.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF AVAILABLE ITEMS

