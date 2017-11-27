Man runs from Lawton police, leaves behind child and drugs

Lawton police are searching for a suspect after a short chase early Monday morning.

Officials tell us that an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and that is when the driver took off. After a short chase, the suspect crashed his car and ran from the scene. When officers went to secure the vehicle they found a 1-year-old child in the vehicle along with an unspecified amount of drugs.

Officers searched for the man but were unable to locate him, they are still searching for him at this time.

