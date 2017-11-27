Man spreads Christmas cheer with light display

GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - A man who lives outside Geronimo is going above and beyond with his Christmas light display by synchronizing more than 50,000 lights with Christmas songs for his 12th annual Christmas light show.

Wayne Stiokoff said he starts working on the light show at the beginning of every year, and tries to change up the music and annotations to give each year a unique show.

The show started as a hobby for Stiokoff after he retired, with just 20,000 lights. It has since more than doubled in the number of lights on display.

"It's a challenge,” he said. “I don't disagree with that."

Stiokoff spends around 40 to 50 hours programming each song to go with the lights.

He said he keeps doing it every year because he loves the challenge and helping people enjoy the Christmas season.

"There is a lot of stress in the world today and I think this is just a place where they can come out and see lights for about 30 minutes," Stiokoff said.

People can watch the display from their cars while tuned into a station Stiokoff broadcasts.

He said his favorite part of the light show is seeing his hard work pay off.

"Listening to those kids squeal out there and listen to the adults kinda squeal with them and the teenagers just wonder how it's done," he said.

Another thing he enjoys is reading the notes people leave behind.

He said he gets them from people of all ages. Some are compliments, others are stories and sometimes he gets suggestions.

"I do take the things into consideration but you also have to consider what kind of songs really pop with the beat," he said. "I mean, you don't want to play anything that puts people to sleep."

The display is about 15 minutes from Lawton off HWY 277 between Lawton and Geronimo. It's free and runs every night until New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., with two different shows playing on even and odd nights.

