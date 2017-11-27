Memorial procession for fallen tow truck driver

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The first responder’s community came together to honor one of their own with a memorial procession.



Carl Smith, a tow truck operator of 30 years, passed away on Thanksgiving morning.



On Monday evening, Smith's family led a parade of tow trucks and other response vehicles past his house to honor the driver's legacy.



Jeremy Smith said his father was a man who dedicated his life to tow trucking — and that lives of service like his should be given full honors

"Anytime a police officer falls, there's a parade. EMS, Fire – wrecker drivers do the same job,” he said. “It's the same kind of job, just as dangerous, and when an operator falls, everyone should hear about it."



The service was in part organized by Southern Towing in Lawton.

