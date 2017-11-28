Reports: Gundy talking to Tennessee Volunteers

According to reports, Oklahoma State Head Football Coach Mike Gundy will be meeting with officials from Tennessee about their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN is reporting that Gundy has already talked to the Vols in a phone interview and Oklahoma City media reports say he will be meeting with them in Dallas on Tuesday.

The Cowboys finished 9-3 this season and finished 3rd in the Big 12.

Tennessee is scrambling to fill their vacancy after firing head coach Butch Jones earlier this month. After reports that they were planning to hire Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Greg Schiano, protests on campus erupted due to Schiano's connection to Jerry Sandusky. Schiano was an assistant coach at Penn State under Joe Paterno during the period Sandusky was accused of child abuse.

Court documents of a deposition released in July 2016 said former assistant Mike McQueary told investigators that former assistant and current UCLA Defensive Coordinator Tom Bradley said Schiano went to him in the early 1990s "white as a ghost and said he just saw Jerry doing something to a boy in the shower.''

The Volunteers rescinded their "memorandum of understanding" with Schiano shortly after the protests.

Mike Gundy has been the head coach at OSU for 13 years and has been with the program for 18 years.

Stay with us for updates on this story.

?Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.