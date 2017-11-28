Arvest Bank Awards $16,500 to Teachers Across Oklahoma

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)– Arvest Bank awarded 33 educators across Oklahoma $500 for supplies to further the education of their students as part of the We Love OK Teachers campaign.

The local winners are April Bowden, Lawton; Cassidy Edwards, Chickasha; Allisa Mulkey Hemphill, Duncan; Rebekah McAnally, Elgin; and Denise Hoodenpyle Tulloh, Walters.

“Arvest is so happy to help support all of our award recipients,” Angela Spradlin, Marketing Manager for Arvest Bank of Southwest Oklahoma said. “Teachers work tirelessly to shape and educate the children Oklahoma, and we are grateful for their efforts. We hope these prizes can make their jobs a little easier.”

The Arvest initiative awarded more than $16,000 in prize money at a time when many school budgets across the state have been cut.

Information provided by Arvest.