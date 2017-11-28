Judge orders Oklahoma dog owner to trial in fatal mauling

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge has ordered a dog owner to face trial on allegations that his pit bulls fatally attacked an 82-year-old woman.

The Oklahoman reports judge made the ruling Monday in Oklahoma City after finding there was sufficient evidence for trial.

Antwon Demetris Burks is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the case. He’s accused of owning “mischievous dogs.”

Prosecutors allege his two pit bulls attacked Cecille Short in May. One witness testified that Short was attacked after her small dog barked. Her dog also was attacked.

Prosecutors allege Burks knew his dogs’ propensities and either allowed them to run at-large or failed to take proper measures to confine them.

Burks has pleaded not guilty.