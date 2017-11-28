Affidavit: Oklahoma school delayed reporting sexual assault

By The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say officials at a suburban Tulsa high school failed to promptly report the sexual assault of a 16-year-old football player by several of his teammates during an event at the superintendent's house.

A search warrant affidavit filed Monday in district court says Bixby High School administrators delayed reporting the September attack "for days." Failing to promptly report sexual assaults on minors is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma.

The boy told detectives that a teammate assaulted him with a pool stick while three others held him down at the home of Bixby Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Wood. Investigators say a fifth player recorded the assault on a cellphone, and another blocked a door.

Wood and the Bixby Police Department declined comment Tuesday. They referred calls to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation.

