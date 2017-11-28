Fort Sill bomb squad called in to assist with suspicious devices found in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious device around 9:15 this morning near the 800 block of Village Dr.

The homeowner reported she had found something suspicious in her garage. Police arrived and discovered, what appeared to be, several explosive devices. Police believe the devices were brought to the home by the woman’s late husband, who had served in the military.

Police evacuated nearby residents and contacted the bomb squad from Ft. Sill. The Ft. Sill team examined the devices and determined that only one of the unexploded ordinance devices was a potential hazard but that device was not armed with a fuse.

