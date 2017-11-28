United Way of SW OK is raising money for a Born Learning Trail

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is working on raising the money to build something for the community. They are looking to build a Born Learning Trail in Lawton.

They are wanting to raise $2,000 to build the trail. They haven't decided on a place for the pathway yet.



"We want children to be both physically active and mentally active. And this trail will combine those two, and they will have a lot of fun doing it,” said Sarah Head, the Community Collaboration Director of United Way.



To donate, go to any United Way social media site or their website at UWSWOK.org.

