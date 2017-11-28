Chief Davis Graduates Fire Leadership Program

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Fire Chief Kyle Davis recently graduated the Oklahoma Executive Fire Officer Leadership Program!

The Oklahoma Executive Fire Officer Leadership Program is a 160-hour program developed to convey the concepts of leadership and ethics.

Chief Davis stated:

“I want to thank the Citizens of Altus, City Council and the City Staff for allowing me the time to attend this unique course in leadership. I have learned a lot about myself and different techniques in leadership, which I will be able to help the City of Altus through mentorship and passing on my new knowledge of leadership to the fire department staff and other staff members of the City of Altus.”

