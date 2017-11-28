Unity Lawton looking for new home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -An organization that has helped thousands of people in our community is looking for a new place to call home.



Unity Lawton used to be located at the Unity Next Building, but due to financial reasons, they're moving out.

The Director says they had to pay about $5,000 a month and that was just too expensive for them. They would rather use the money to make a difference in the lives of those in our community rather than on a building.

For over a year, the Unity Next Building was the place many could walk in and get whatever they needed... whether it was food, clothing or a place to stay, they were taken care of.



"I believe that this was a launching pad for many different organizations that were in here to be able to group and launch into something that is personal to us," said Angela Stone, Director of Unity Lawton.



Unity Lawton relying solely on money and donations to keep the organization running, but there was just not enough to keep up. Now, they're having to move and switch from an open door policy to appointment only.



"We will continue to operate as we were before we had the building," said Stone. "It will have a more intimate impact with families. I think we will be able to walk families into natural life change."



They've hosted Thanksgiving dinners, fundraisers and events for the community at the building, but now they're on the hunt for a new home. She says they had so many good memories in the building they will never forget.



"We had a family just a month ago that was living in a hotel room and because we were able to have more of an intimate setting with them and helping them, in less than a month have a new home, new jobs, the kids are in school and those are the type of impacts we want to have on lives," said Stone. "We don't want to spend all of our time fundraising for bills."



Stone is encouraged this is just a stepping stone in a good direction.



"I think everyone is looking forward to whatever God has in the future for us," said Stone. "We've had a great learning experience here with each other. We've impacted thousands of people in the community."

