Charges upgraded for Duncan man accused of killing a man and dumping his body

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Not only will a Duncan man stand trial for killing another man and putting his body in a dumpster, he'll also face a stiffer charge.

Today, a Stephens County judge ruled there's enough evidence for James King to stand trial for killing Cecil Jackson in May of last year. Jackson's body was later found in a trash dumpster.

Prosecutors asked the judge at King's preliminary hearing today to upgrade his charge from second-degree to first-degree murder. The judge agreed.

King is due back in court December 14th for his formal arraignment and that's when a date for his trial will be set.

