Veterans United "Week of Giving" helping local charities

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans United of Lawton is going above and beyond this week giving back to local charities. On Tuesday, they surprised the Lawton Food Bank and the Salvation Army each with $10,000 checks. It's all a part of the Veterans United Foundation "Week of Giving" and it gives them the opportunity to get involved with other organizations, making a difference in the Lawton community.

Directors at The Lawton Food Bank and The Salvation Army were both astonished! They said it feels good to have businesses like Veterans United in the community that help continue their missions of supporting people in Lawton.

"You know the best gift ever. You know it's a very generous time of year and everybody is trying to be generous and we're very grateful for that. But I never expected anything of this magnitude," said Mosiman.

Back in September the Food Bank worried whether they'd be able to continue serving people in the community, but now it's not a problem.

"We've had times where we've had to back off of the amount of food that we give or the frequency in which we give it. And this is insurance that we won't have to do that anytime soon anyway," said Mosiman.

The donation wouldn't be possible without Veterans United of Lawton, whose mission is to support the community by giving back.

"Oh wow. Well our company is pretty amazing. The foundation is funded by 90 percent of the employees and that money is specifically designated for local charities of our choice and we just wanted to share what we have in the fund with our local community," said Klein.

Over at The Salvation Army Major David Robinson didn't know what to expect.



"I had on my calendar for a tour and I was making sure everything was in the right place then when they came in I saw that check and I was shocked, said Robinson.

With the holidays in full swing, he says the money came at just the right time.

"It's going to enable us to help with social services to help with toys at Christmas time if we have to buy extra toys. It's just a safety net to make sure that this season goes off without a hitch," said Robinson.

Veterans United week of giving will continue until Thursday. They're expected to give out more surprises.

