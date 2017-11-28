Driver arrested in Lawton after colliding with a car and school bus

Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.
One man is in critical condition after a crash in Comanche County Tuesday evening.
