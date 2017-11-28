Driver arrested in Lawton after colliding with a car and school bus

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A wreck involving three vehicles occurred around 2:45 this afternoon in Lawton. The collision occurred at Gore Blvd and Lawrie Tatum Road.

According to police, a silver Camaro was headed westbound on Gore Blvd at a high rate of speed. The Camaro rear-ended a blue Altima that was stopped at the intersection. The tail end of the Camaro then swung around and collided with a school bus.

Five people in total were taken to the hospital. All the patients were in the Altima. Two people were transported by ambulance. Three others, including the driver of the Altima, were taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. No one on the bus was injured.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic was reduced to one lane for about 30 minutes while the area was cleaned up.

The driver of the Camaro has been arrested for DUI and Reckless Driving.

