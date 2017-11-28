Gundy says he's a "Cowboy For Life!"

Elgin boys, girls beat Altus
Anslee Bridges signs with Central Christian College
STILLWATER - It appears Mike Gundy will be staying at Oklahoma State. Gundy tweeted out "Cowboy For Life!" this evening. That post followed a day in which Gundy was linked to Tennessee's head coaching position. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, he met with the Volunteers about their vacancy today in Dallas. But it appears Gundy will be instead sticking with OSU and will get ready to lead the Pokes to their 12th straight bowl game.
Baker Mayfield threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns after being punished for directing a lewd gesture toward the Kansas bench last week, and Oklahoma routed West Virginia 59-31 on Saturday to maintain its...
Mason Rudolph passed for 438 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores in his final home game to lead No. 18 Oklahoma State to a 58-17 victory over Kansas on Saturday.
