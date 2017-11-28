Gundy says he's a "Cowboy For Life!"

STILLWATER - It appears Mike Gundy will be staying at Oklahoma State. Gundy tweeted out "Cowboy For Life!" this evening. That post followed a day in which Gundy was linked to Tennessee's head coaching position. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, he met with the Volunteers about their vacancy today in Dallas. But it appears Gundy will instead be sticking with OSU and will get ready to lead the Pokes to their 12th straight bowl game.

