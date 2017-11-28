Gundy says he's a "Cowboy For Life!" - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Gundy says he's a "Cowboy For Life!"

By Kyle Weatherly, Sports Director
Connect

STILLWATER - It appears Mike Gundy will be staying at Oklahoma State. Gundy tweeted out "Cowboy For Life!" this evening. That post followed a day in which Gundy was linked to Tennessee's head coaching position. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, he met with the Volunteers about their vacancy today in Dallas. But it appears Gundy will instead be sticking with OSU and will get ready to lead the Pokes to their 12th straight bowl game.
 

  • Elgin sweeps Altus in season opener

    Elgin sweeps Altus in season opener

    Elgin boys, girls beat Altus

    Elgin boys, girls beat Altus

  • Ike's Bridges headed to Central Christian College

    Ike's Bridges headed to Central Christian College

    Anslee Bridges signs with Central Christian College

    Anslee Bridges signs with Central Christian College

  • Gundy says he's a "Cowboy For Life!"

    Gundy says he's a "Cowboy For Life!"

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 12:03 AM EST2017-11-29 05:03:15 GMT

    STILLWATER - It appears Mike Gundy will be staying at Oklahoma State. Gundy tweeted out "Cowboy For Life!" this evening. That post followed a day in which Gundy was linked to Tennessee's head coaching position. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, he met with the Volunteers about their vacancy today in Dallas. But it appears Gundy will be instead sticking with OSU and will get ready to lead the Pokes to their 12th straight bowl game.  

    STILLWATER - It appears Mike Gundy will be staying at Oklahoma State. Gundy tweeted out "Cowboy For Life!" this evening. That post followed a day in which Gundy was linked to Tennessee's head coaching position. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, he met with the Volunteers about their vacancy today in Dallas. But it appears Gundy will be instead sticking with OSU and will get ready to lead the Pokes to their 12th straight bowl game.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly