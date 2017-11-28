Photographers preparing for Help-Portrait Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Six photographers will be joining together on Saturday to bring the Help Portrait movement to Lawton.

Chris Martin will oversee bringing the world-wide portrait event to Lawton, as he and the others take free pictures for Lawton residents.

A Nashville photographer started Help-Portrait nine years ago to give back to the community, and since then the event's been held the first Saturday in December all over.

Martin said 2017 has been a stressful year worldwide, and expressed his hope that the event will put a smile on somebody's face and let them see themselves from a different angle.

"Sometimes they may seem like they may be in the shadows, and people don't see them," Martin said. "But, this is a way for us to sit there, talk to them for a little bit, get their story, and capture who they are, and give that to them."

Martin said this could be someone's first printed photo or family portrait, and that's not something they will take lightly.

"It is something that they can have and that they can frame it if they want to," he said. "It's a huge weight that's on us, but not in a bad way by any means. It's something we're glad that we're taking on."

He said that even though he's unsure how many people will show up at the event, he's ready to photograph whoever comes.

"The number doesn't matter to me," he said. "Ultimately, I just want to make sure we make an impact and that people don't ever forget this. It will change their lives."

The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Great Plains Coliseum Annex building. Photos will be free, and will be printed on the spot.

