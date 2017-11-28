East Lawton crash ends with five people in hospital

Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.
One man is in critical condition after a crash in Comanche County Tuesday evening.
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
