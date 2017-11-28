East Lawton crash ends with five people in hospital

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- 5 people ended up in a hospital Tuesday afternoon after a violent crash in east Lawton.

Police say it happened at the traffic light on East Gore Boulevard at Lawrie Tatum Road just before 3 p.m. They say a car was at the light when another car drove into its rear. The force of the impact also forced the second car to swing and hit a school bus that was also at the light.

All five people in the rear-ended car went to a hospital for treatment. LPD tells us the driver of the car responsible for the crash was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving.

