One in critical condition after Comanche County wreck

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - One man is in critical condition after a crash in Comanche County Tuesday evening.
According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Scott Brewer of Apache was driving a Polaris Razor ATV north on Happy Hollow Road 5 miles west of Fletcher when the vehicle went off the road and hit a cable that was stretched across two poles.
Both Brewer and a passenger were ejected from the ATV.
It rolled and landed on top of Brewer.
He was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with internal injuries.
The passenger in the vehicle was reportedly not hurt.
The crash is under investigation.

