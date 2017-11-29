TCU coach doesn’t believe Oklahoma pregame throw an accident

A Lawton man has been arrested in connection with a recent fire inside of a Goodwill bin. Charles Michael Benson is accused of 4th-degree arson. He is being held in the Comanche County Jail on $100,000 bond. Surveillance video helped to identify Benson as potentially being the suspect seen dumping a flammable substance in a Goodwill bin at 1210 SW Summit Avenue in October.
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.
Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
