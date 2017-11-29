Rocky Mountain park to expand Native American representation - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Rocky Mountain park to expand Native American representation

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Rocky Mountain National Park is expanding its representation of Native Americans with the help of indigenous-focused University of Colorado groups and tribal representatives.

The Daily Camera reports that meetings began in the fall to devise a plan to expand representation of indigenous people's lives. Tribal members from Wyoming and Oklahoma were able to attend, while members from Utah, Colorado and Montana tribes have upcoming meetings with park officials.

Ute, Arapaho, Cheyenne, Comanche and other Native tribes lived in and traveled through the land that is now Rocky Mountain National Park. Participants at the meetings agreed it's crucial for Native Americans to have control over how their history is shared.

  Arrest made in Lawton Goodwill bin fire

    A Lawton man has been arrested in connection with a recent fire inside of a Goodwill bin. Charles Michael Benson is accused of 4th-degree arson. He is being held in the Comanche County Jail on $100,000 bond. Surveillance video helped to identify Benson as potentially being the suspect seen dumping a flammable substance in a Goodwill bin at 1210 SW Summit Avenue in October. 

  Conyers' family rallies behind him amid harassment claims

    Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

  Garrison Keillor fired, says he put hand on woman's back

    Garrison Keillor, the former host of "A Prairie Home Companion," says he's been fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.

