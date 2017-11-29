Citizen Energy cuts back operations after cluster of earthquakes - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Citizen Energy cuts back operations after cluster of earthquakes

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
YUKON, OK (KSWO)- Experts say a recent surge of earthquakes near Yukon have been clustered around a fracking site. Now the owner of that site, Citizen Energy, is cutting back its operations.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has had guidelines in place relating to fracking and earthquakes for about a year now. They say oil companies must cut back or stop operations if earthquakes are a magnitude of 2.5 or greater. The Corporation Commission says this typically works for quickly managing earthquakes caused by fracking.

"Most of the time it's not quite instantaneous, but it's a very short period of time. Unlike what we've seen so many times with earthquakes caused by disposal wells when you're talking about a decline over a long period of time,” said Matt Skinner with OCC.

A spokesperson said less than four percent of fracking operations cause earthquakes. So far, the Yukon earthquakes have all been below a magnitude of 3.

