Oklahoma prison director wants to triple $485 million budget - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Oklahoma prison director wants to triple $485 million budget

Joe Allbaugh Joe Allbaugh

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's prison director is asking state lawmakers to triple the agency's budget in spite of a shortfall in the state budget and the possibility of a higher shortfall next year.

Corrections Director Joe Allbaugh said Wednesday the agency is seeking $1.53 billion next year including $813 million for two new medium-security prisons, $107 million in repairs to existing prisons and $10 million for across-the-board raises.

Allbaugh says the request is more than $1 billion more than the agency's current $485 million budget but "represents exactly what our needs are right now."

Earlier this month, Gov. Mary Fallin vetoed much of a bill to close a $215 million hole in the current budget and says next year's shortfall is estimated at $600 million. Fallin didn't immediately comment on Allbaugh's budget request.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured

    Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 3:26 AM EST2017-11-29 08:26:02 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-11-30 08:47:05 GMT

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

  • Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-11-29 07:16:42 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-11-30 08:40:43 GMT

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

  • AP source: Mueller's team questioned Kushner about Flynn

    AP source: Mueller's team questioned Kushner about Flynn

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:49 PM EST2017-11-29 22:49:07 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-11-30 08:40:15 GMT
    President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly