AAA Serves as Toys for Tots Collection Location

OK (KSWO)- AAA Oklahoma is a public donation site to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots gift drive to benefit local children in need.

“Oklahomans know AAA for emergency roadside rescues, insurance and travel services,” says Leslie Gamble, manager of Public and Government Affairs, “but we are also concerned about those in need throughout our communities. We thought that since our associates are already contributing to Toys for Tots, why not open it up to those who drive by our convenient locations in Oklahoma cities.”

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any AAA Oklahoma store through December 17th. To find your nearest AAA Oklahoma drop-off location, visit https://ok.aaa.com/about/stores

