AAA Serves as Toys for Tots Collection Location - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

AAA Serves as Toys for Tots Collection Location

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

OK (KSWO)-  AAA Oklahoma is a public donation site to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots gift drive to benefit local children in need.

“Oklahomans know AAA for emergency roadside rescues, insurance and travel services,” says Leslie Gamble, manager of Public and Government Affairs, “but we are also concerned about those in need throughout our communities. We thought that since our associates are already contributing to Toys for Tots, why not open it up to those who drive by our convenient locations in Oklahoma cities.”

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to any AAA Oklahoma store through December 17th. To find your nearest AAA Oklahoma drop-off location, visit https://ok.aaa.com/about/stores

 Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured

    Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 3:26 AM EST2017-11-29 08:26:02 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-11-30 08:47:05 GMT

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

  • Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-11-29 07:16:42 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-11-30 08:40:43 GMT

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

  • AP source: Mueller's team questioned Kushner about Flynn

    AP source: Mueller's team questioned Kushner about Flynn

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:49 PM EST2017-11-29 22:49:07 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-11-30 08:40:15 GMT
    President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly