MedWatch- American Cancer Society’s Look Good, Feel Better program

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- For women undergoing cancer treatments, losing their hair can be devastating. Patients also sometimes lose their eyebrows, and their skin can change. But, thanks to the American Cancer Society's Look Good Feel Better program, licensed cosmetologists are teaching these patients how to apply makeup and fit wigs, helping so many women gain back some confidence.



Summer Hale is one of the cosmetologists volunteering her time to teach these classes.

"I really love it, and I look forward to it."



Hale says it means a lot to her to be able to give back since she has family members who have had cancer. She says it's a great way for these women to learn about makeup and interact with other women going through the same thing as them.



"We go through the steps of makeup, and teach them maybe how to draw on their eyebrows whenever they've lost them and I teach them techniques of how to make their appearance feel more normal whenever they don't feel like themselves."



The class is held at the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center, and is free to any cancer patients in Southwest Oklahoma who are currently battling cancer, or have recently gone through treatment. Regan Nabors with the American Cancer Society says they want to help patients feel as normal as possible.



"Just showing them that they can still be beautiful, even if inside they're not feeling that way."



The class is also a great time to get fitted for a wig. Students get to take home a free bag of makeup as well.



"The bag is filled with all different kinds of makeup. Lipsticks, blush, foundation, all donated as well. And we have all different kinds so that it will match your skin tone."



Hale says she wants people to know that there's nothing to be nervous about, and they would love to have a full class each month.



"I just really hope that they come in and are willing to try new things, and step out of the box, and have a fun time but also learn something new."



The next class is Monday, December 18th from 6 to 8 in the evening at the Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center. You must call to RSVP, and that number is 536-2121. For any other American Cancer society services or to become a volunteer, you can call 1-800-227-2345.



Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.