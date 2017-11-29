Lawton man accused of sexually abusing child for years - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Lawton man accused of sexually abusing child for years

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Clifton Taylor is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old. (Source LPD) Clifton Taylor is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old. (Source LPD)

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Lawton man has been arrested after being accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old child over the course of several years.

36-year-old Clifton Taylor allegedly began abusing the girl in kindergarten. The victim says the abuse occurred multiple times at different locations in Lawton. According to court documents, Taylor admitted to police one instance of inappropriate touching. He told police that he often gets blackout drunk.

Taylor is charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16. That felony is punishable by no less than 25 years in prison if convicted. He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. Taylor’s next court appearance is in January.

