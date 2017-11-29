Arrest made in Lawton Goodwill bin fire

Charles Benson is accused of setting fire to the contents of a Goodwill bin back in October (Source CCDC)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man has been arrested in connection with a recent fire inside of a Goodwill bin.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lawton Goodwill donation bin lit on fire

Charles Michael Benson is accused of 4th-degree arson. He is being held in the Comanche County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Surveillance video helped to identify Benson as potentially being the suspect seen dumping a flammable substance in a Goodwill bin at 1210 SW Summit Avenue in October. Court records state a 7News viewer saw our story and recognized the truck.



We spoke with Goodwill this afternoon about the arrest. They tell us they're thankful someone is in custody, so this won't happen again:

“… very relieving. I mean, we rely heavily, as you know, goodwill takes donations in. It's how we are able to fund all of our programs so donations are very, very important to us. We treat them all that way so having them burned up in a fire is not good,” explained Missy Beets, the VP of Marketing.



Benson is being housed in the Comanche County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, the felony charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

