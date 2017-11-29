Arrest made in Lawton Goodwill bin fire - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Arrest made in Lawton Goodwill bin fire

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
Charles Benson is accused of setting fire to the contents of a Goodwill bin back in October (Source CCDC) Charles Benson is accused of setting fire to the contents of a Goodwill bin back in October (Source CCDC)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton man has been arrested in connection with a recent fire inside of a Goodwill bin.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lawton Goodwill donation bin lit on fire

Charles Michael Benson is accused of 4th-degree arson. He is being held in the Comanche County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Surveillance video helped to identify Benson as potentially being the suspect seen dumping a flammable substance in a Goodwill bin at 1210 SW Summit Avenue in October. Court records state a 7News viewer saw our story and recognized the truck.

We spoke with Goodwill this afternoon about the arrest.  They tell us they're thankful someone is in custody, so this won't happen again:

“… very relieving. I mean, we rely heavily, as you know, goodwill takes donations in. It's how we are able to fund all of our programs so donations are very, very important to us. We treat them all that way so having them burned up in a fire is not good,” explained Missy Beets, the VP of Marketing.

Benson is being housed in the Comanche County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond. If convicted, the felony charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-11-29 07:16:42 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-11-30 08:40:43 GMT

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

  • AP source: Mueller's team questioned Kushner about Flynn

    AP source: Mueller's team questioned Kushner about Flynn

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:49 PM EST2017-11-29 22:49:07 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-11-30 08:40:15 GMT
    President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

  • Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured

    Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 3:26 AM EST2017-11-29 08:26:02 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:36 AM EST2017-11-30 08:36:46 GMT

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

    •   
Powered by Frankly