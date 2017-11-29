Four arrested at America’s Best Value Inn in Altus

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma)- Four people were arrested in Altus yesterday afternoon. Altus Police Department served a felony arrest warrant at America’s Best Value Inn on East Broadway around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Francisco Cantu Jr, 34, was arrested on Jackson County warrants for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. His bond has been set at $200,000.

Three other individuals were also taken into custody after a search warrant was executed over multiple hotel rooms. Investigators recovered methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, weapons, cash, and a police scanner.

26-year-old Eric Cantu, 28-year-old Bryan Torres, and a female 23-year-old Kristen Wright were arrested on charges of Trafficking a Controlled and Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony Crime, Possession of a Police Scanner in the Commission of a Crime, and Harboring a Fugitive. They remain in Jackson County Jail.

District III Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs assisted in the investigation.

