Murder of transgender woman in OKC raises concerns

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Questions and concerns are coming out of Oklahoma City after a transgender woman was found dead inside a motel.

The body of Brooklyn Stevenson was found Monday morning. OKC police say it appears she was murdered but are not yet calling this a hate crime.

Those who know her say they're heartbroken by the news:

"I saw this turn as very tragic because she was a person that was really trying to do it right… We don`t know what happened. but the questions in every transgendered person`s mind, out here in Oklahoma City, is what happened and I really hope justice is served,” said Trans advocate Paula Sophia Schonauer.

So far, a motive is not clear. Police are following tips and asking anyone who has information to step forward.

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

    President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

