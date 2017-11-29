Murder of transgender woman in OKC raises concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Questions and concerns are coming out of Oklahoma City after a transgender woman was found dead inside a motel.

The body of Brooklyn Stevenson was found Monday morning. OKC police say it appears she was murdered but are not yet calling this a hate crime.

Those who know her say they're heartbroken by the news:



"I saw this turn as very tragic because she was a person that was really trying to do it right… We don`t know what happened. but the questions in every transgendered person`s mind, out here in Oklahoma City, is what happened and I really hope justice is served,” said Trans advocate Paula Sophia Schonauer.



So far, a motive is not clear. Police are following tips and asking anyone who has information to step forward.

