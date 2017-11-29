Nomination period for Military Child of the Year ends Dec 4th - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

OK (KSWO)- A reminder that we are just days away from the deadline to apply for Operation Homefront's 'Military Child of the Year' awards.

There are some big prizes at stake including $10,000 and a trip to our nation's capitol. 

There will be 7 awards handed out. An award will be given to one child per each branch of the military. These awards will be based on scholarship, volunteer work, leadership skills, and extracurricular activities. The final award will be the Military Child of the Year. This will go to a child who designs a solution to a local, regional, or global problem.

You can enter yourself or nominate someone. They must be between 13 and 18-years-old. You can enter at militarychildoftheyear.org. Nominations will be accepted until December 4th.

