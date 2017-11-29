Geronimo women charged with neglect after children found living in deplorable conditions

GERONIMO, OK (RNN Texoma)- Two women in Geronimo are facing child neglect charges after officers discovered several children living in deplorable conditions. Destini Orebaugh and Amanda Harcrow are both being charged with child neglect.

Court records state Geronimo Police were called to the 28-year-old Amanda Harcrow's home on Honeywell Circle by DHS early this month. They learned 22-year-old Destini Orebaugh was also living there.

When an officer arrived, they noticed the rotting porch and piles of trash both inside and outside of the home. There were also exposed nails, outlets, broken glass, and holes in the walls that went through to the outdoors inside of the home. Investigators located swimming pool 11 feet from the home with multiple dead dog carcasses. The smell was described as unbearable. They also learned several children were living inside the house without beds, hot water, food, or electricity. Reports show the family had been living without water or electricity for months at a time.

The children also suffered from lice and had missed a number of school days as a result. Police spoke with the elementary school and they state that they had stepped in multiple times to help the children with new/clean clothing and hygiene.

The women admitted to police that they knew the home was unsafe for children.

Both women were taken to the Comanche County Detention Center. Their bonds are set at $20,000 each. They each face up to life imprisonment and/or a $500 to $5,000 fine if convicted.

The children were placed with another family member.

