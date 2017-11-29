Oil tycoon Pickens puts Texas ranch on market for $250M - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

MIAMI, Texas (AP) - Famed oilfield wildcatter, financier and corporate raider T. Boone Pickens is selling his prized ranch, covering more than 100 square miles in the Texas Panhandle, for $250 million.

Pickens announced the sale Wednesday of Mesa Vista Ranch, about 90 miles northeast of Amarillo.

Last month he put his Dallas home on the market for $5.9 million.

The 89-year-old Pickens has had health concerns that include a series of strokes.

Pickens built one of the country's biggest independent oil companies, Mesa Petroleum, before moving on to BP Capital and founding clean transportation fuels company Clean Energy.

He rose to national prominence in the 1980s when he led a series of takeover attempts, targeting Phillips Petroleum and other companies.

He's also given hundreds of millions to his alma mater, Oklahoma State University.

