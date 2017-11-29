Sophomore students explore careers at GPTC - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

Sophomore students explore careers at GPTC

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Great Plains Technology Center hosted local sophomore students on Wednesday so they could take a look at possible careers.

It is a three-day long event that will show each student two possible career programs in which they can enroll in next year. They have around 300 students come out each day from high schools all across Southwest Oklahoma.

“We want these students to see the value of the workforce the budding workforce in our area,” teacher Heather Ballou said.

They offer classes in fields from welding and auto service to culinary. Any students that are interested will be able to fill out an application and began during their junior year if accepted.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured

    Prospects brighter for tax overhaul, success not assured

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 3:26 AM EST2017-11-29 08:26:02 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:47 AM EST2017-11-30 08:47:05 GMT

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

    Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.

  • Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-11-29 07:16:42 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-11-30 08:40:43 GMT

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

  • AP source: Mueller's team questioned Kushner about Flynn

    AP source: Mueller's team questioned Kushner about Flynn

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:49 PM EST2017-11-29 22:49:07 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:40 AM EST2017-11-30 08:40:15 GMT
    President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner has been questioned by Robert Mueller's team about former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a person familiar with the investigation confirmed to the AP Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

    The person said the questioning of Kushner earlier this month took about 90 minutes or less and was aimed in part at establishing whether Kushner had any information on Flynn that might be exculpatory. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly