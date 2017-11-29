Sophomore students explore careers at GPTC

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Great Plains Technology Center hosted local sophomore students on Wednesday so they could take a look at possible careers.



It is a three-day long event that will show each student two possible career programs in which they can enroll in next year. They have around 300 students come out each day from high schools all across Southwest Oklahoma.

“We want these students to see the value of the workforce the budding workforce in our area,” teacher Heather Ballou said.

They offer classes in fields from welding and auto service to culinary. Any students that are interested will be able to fill out an application and began during their junior year if accepted.

