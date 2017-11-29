UPDATE: One dead following ATV crash in Comanche County - KSWO, Lawton, OK- Wichita Falls, TX: News, Weather, Sports. ABC, 24/7, Telemundo -

UPDATE: One dead following ATV crash in Comanche County

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - One man is dead after a crash in Comanche County Tuesday evening.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Scott Brewer of Apache was driving a Polaris Razor ATV north on Happy Hollow Road 5 miles west of Fletcher when the vehicle went off the road and hit a cable that was stretched across two poles. Both Brewer and a passenger were ejected from the ATV. It rolled and landed on top of Brewer.

He was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with head and internal injuries. He passed away around 5:30 this morning.

The passenger in the vehicle was reportedly not hurt.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt or a helmet. The crash is under investigation though alcohol may have played a role.

