Whistleblower Hotline set up for State Employees

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Oklahoma House of Representatives Special Investigation Committee has created a “whistleblower” hotline for state employees to anonymously and confidentially provide allegations of waste, abuse, and fraud taking place in state agencies.

“The House has made it clear that fraud and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars are going to be investigated. We have an obligation to citizens to ensure their dollars are being used in the way they are intended to be used,” said Speaker McCall.

The hotline number is (405) 962-7890. Callers will provide information via voicemail.

The Committee will begin meeting in mid-December.

